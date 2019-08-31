Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police clocked a man doing a ridiculous speed on a Gympie region road last month.
Police clocked a man doing a ridiculous speed on a Gympie region road last month. Trevor Veale
News

Banned driver clocked at 145km/k on Gympie region road

JOSH PRESTON
by
31st Aug 2019 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN APPRENTICE mechanic caught driving more than 40km/h over the limit while suspended for speeding admitted his behaviour was "stupid” to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Mathew Alexander Cozens, 24, was clocked doing 145km/h in his blue Toyota Corolla on Rainbow Beach Rd on July 18, during a Tin Can Bay police mobile radar operation.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

Officers determined Cozens was the sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered his licence was suspended due to a previous high-speed offence, the court heard. Cozens told the officers he was unaware his licence was suspended and he believed he was on a good driving behaviour option.

"It was stupid of me,” Cozens told Magistrate Chris Callaghan of his speeding.

The licence suspension had cost Cozens his position as a third-year mechanic.

Cozens told the court he was legally unable to touch a car following the loss of his licence.

Mr Callaghan further suspended Cozens' licence for six months, but said he did not need further punishment due to the loss of his job and a speeding fine "in excess of $1200” already given.

A conviction was not recorded against him.

driving unlicensed gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region speeding
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Boss in car behind horror Gympie crash describes 'miracle'

    premium_icon Boss in car behind horror Gympie crash describes 'miracle'

    News 'It was certainly a miracle no-one was killed': boss and workmate

    Fired up Gympie Devils ready to fight for under-14 crown

    premium_icon Fired up Gympie Devils ready to fight for under-14 crown

    News 'I have a lot of faith in the girls, they have a lot of heart'

    Jailed Gympie man drew swastika on police station desk

    premium_icon Jailed Gympie man drew swastika on police station desk

    News He drew the 'clearly visible' offensive mark with a blue pen.

    NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

    premium_icon NOMINATE: Who are Gympie's most powerful and influential?

    News Nominate who should make the Gympie region Power 30 for 2019