Banned driver clocked at 145km/k on Gympie region road

Police clocked a man doing a ridiculous speed on a Gympie region road last month.

AN APPRENTICE mechanic caught driving more than 40km/h over the limit while suspended for speeding admitted his behaviour was "stupid” to Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Mathew Alexander Cozens, 24, was clocked doing 145km/h in his blue Toyota Corolla on Rainbow Beach Rd on July 18, during a Tin Can Bay police mobile radar operation.

Officers determined Cozens was the sole occupant of the vehicle and discovered his licence was suspended due to a previous high-speed offence, the court heard. Cozens told the officers he was unaware his licence was suspended and he believed he was on a good driving behaviour option.

"It was stupid of me,” Cozens told Magistrate Chris Callaghan of his speeding.

The licence suspension had cost Cozens his position as a third-year mechanic.

Cozens told the court he was legally unable to touch a car following the loss of his licence.

Mr Callaghan further suspended Cozens' licence for six months, but said he did not need further punishment due to the loss of his job and a speeding fine "in excess of $1200” already given.

A conviction was not recorded against him.