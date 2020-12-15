Bank’s kind Christmas gesture to Gympie samaritans

Commonwealth Bank Gympie branch employees have donated $500 to Hope Reins as part of a nationwide community donation program.

“At Commonwealth Bank, our people are committed to driving positive change within their communities to make a difference locally and for all Australians,” a spokesperson said.

NAMED: 7 people to face the Gympie court today

Commonwealth Bank has again pledged to donate $500,000 nationally over the next few months, to recognise organisations that make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. Each Commonwealth Bank branch and customer-facing team has been allocated $500 to donate to causes important to their local community.

REVEALED: 5 big Gympie projects just waiting for the final tick

Commonwealth Bank’s Gympie branch team voted to support the great work of Hope Reins.

“After a challenging start to the year with devastating bushfires and now the coronavirus pandemic, it’s timely to give back to local organisations who do good work in our community. We are pleased to support the great work being done by Hope Reins,” said Sandra Hiscock, Commonwealth Bank Gympie branch manager.

“They do amazing work rescuing the equine and healing horses and building trust and hope with those in need. It’s great to be able to support them in this great work.”