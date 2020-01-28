Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
A service station on the Bruce Hwy was the scene of an armed robbery this morning.
Crime

Bandit wields tomahawk and firearm in Bruce Hwy hold-up

by Alan Quinney
28th Jan 2020 9:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was treated at Caboolture Hospital after being struck during a robbery at Burpengary East.

Detectives are investigating the armed robbery at a service station complex on the Bruce Hwy.

They said just before 3.30am last night, a man entered the business armed with a firearm and a tomahawk.

He demanded money from a 44-year-old male employee and a 53-year-old female employee before striking the man with the firearm and the blunt side of the tomahawk.

The woman complied with the man's demands to open the cash register before he took a sum of money.

The male employee was taken to Caboolture Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries to his head and upper body.

The female employee was not physically harmed during the incident.

Anyone with information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #goodbye: O’Brien joins MP ranks breaking up with Twitter

        premium_icon #goodbye: O’Brien joins MP ranks breaking up with Twitter

        News UnAustralian behaviour on toxic, aggressive, trashy Twitter prompts another Federal MP to say enough is enough

        • 28th Jan 2020 9:45 AM
        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        premium_icon SANDY HOOK CROC? Bundy sighting one of many over the years

        News Family reports seeing crocodile's face at popular spot

        Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        premium_icon Day in the water ends in horror injury for surfer

        News A surfer has been flown to hospital after he suffered a spinal injury at Noosa...