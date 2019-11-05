Menu
Jockey Kerrin McEvoy (centre) rides Cross Counter to victory in race 7 the Lexus Melbourne Cup, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
News

‘Ban the Cup’ is a lazy solution to racing’s problems

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
5th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE is well within their right to be upset about horse racing in light of the ABC’s recent investigation into retired racehorse slaughter at knackeries and abattoirs.

Don’t get me wrong, I was as disturbed and appalled by the vision and findings in the report as any, and I have already stated the racing industry must act very quickly (and properly) in deciding on effective and widespread solutions.

But using the outrage to suggest unrealistic, blanket solutions like banning the Melbourne Cup one of Australia’s most historic and celebrated sporting events – is just lazy, and will continue to fall on a lot of deaf ears.

A high percentage of viewers wouldn’t have been very surprised to find out about what was going on with discarded horses, and in some ways that’s the saddest part.

Not many racing fans would have raised an eyebrow at the majority of the report’s content either.

They’ve been making trackside jokes about what will happen to the slowest horses for generations.

And that’s not even mentioning the issue more central to the Cup itself, that six horses have died as a direct result of the race since 2013. This is not new, it’s just that more people are noticing.

In no way is this suggesting the very public issues racing now faces aren’t important – they most certainly are.

But telling a racing fan, or anyone with deeper involvement in the sport, to give it all up will not meet much support.

It’d be like telling an NFL fan to do away with the Super Bowl because of the CTE issue.

Or telling boxing punters to ignore the Wilder-Fury rematch because we’re seeing fighters dying of traumatic brain injuries. That’s been happening since 1926.

Racing Australia have vowed to take a united approach to ensure racehorse welfare is improved.

Whether you want to watch the Cup or not – why don’t we as a society too take a united approach to making sure the industry acts as it promises it will?

Surely that is more likely to work.

Gympie Times

