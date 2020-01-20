Ban the bondage: Festival feels heat over KKK costume

More than 1100 people have signed a petition to ban a bondage show because its organiser Shayne Budgen was pictured wearing a Ku Klux Klan-style hood.

However, event presenter Shayne Budgen vehemently denied that he is racist or that the bondage show, called 50 Shades of Fringe, contains racist or anti-Semitic material.

Mr Budgen, 45, said a photo of him wearing the pointed white mask with his underwear, pink suspenders and socks at home on Friday was deliberately in "bad taste".

The picture had been taken from a private chat group without his permission, cropped and shared on Facebook, including the Fringe's page, on Saturday.

"I am a very open-minded person. Any extreme leftism or any extreme right behaviour is simply abhorrent to me," Mr Budgen said.

"It is a white hood worn with a ridiculous outfit, on a ridiculous occasion."

Adelaide Fringe issued a statement that it was taking the allegations seriously.

"We are currently looking into these allegations (and) will be speaking with the parties associated with the event today," it said.

"As stated in our artists agreement, Adelaide Fringe reserves the right not to accept any event content or material that is liable to promote or incite misogynistic, racial, ethnic, religious or homophobic hatred."

The artists agreement also states that the Fringe will not accept "any content that promotes hatred of any particular community or persons, or that constitutes or encourages conduct that would be considered a criminal offence or is liable to be considered defamatory language".

The 50 Shades of Fringe shows are rated R for audiences 18+ and carry warnings that they include "displays of kink and BDSM" (bondage, dominance and sadomasochism) and could feature "acts of consenting violence - often very strong adult themes, art, language, nudity and the like".

"I've been in the kink and fetish scene here for quite some time and my event, Switch, I have been running for near 10 years," Mr Budgen said.

"We generally push buttons. I actually go out of my way to make sure that our event is not a one-size-fits-all kind of event."

The online petition at Change.org was started by Sydney-based Joshua Harrison and had more than 1100 signatures by 2pm on Monday.

In the petition, Mr Harrison alleges that Mr Budgen "routinely wears inflammatory anti-Semitic and racist costuming, and parading this as kink".

Mr Budgen said he had only worn also the white mask out on a previous occasion, with a sheet, "leather cuffs and bits and bobs", when his monthly fetish event Switch staged a "white party" theme instead of its usual black leather bondage look.

"At the end of the day these are people who work in the community as advocates of all things open-minded and equality, of which I am myself," Mr Budgen said.

"Now there are pictures being dragged up from previous events where, again, we are pushing our luck with bad taste and dark humour."

Other past Switch events had themes such as Schoolies, in which participants wore school uniforms, or Bad Religion, where they dressed as priests and nuns.

"It's freedom of expression, run with a theme, to make it as terrible as possible, as controversial as possible. It's never done in good taste," Mr Budgen said.

"My whole life has been geared towards taking flak, but this one has got pretty nasty, pretty quick.

"Obviously, we've got a show which is too Fringe for Fringe."

Mr Budgen said he would be seeking legal advice about some of the allegations which had been made about him on the petition site and social media.