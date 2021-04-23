Menu
Health

Ban on woman’s pin-prick beauty service

by Dixie Sulda
23rd Apr 2021 3:00 PM
An Adelaide woman has been banned from providing skin needling beauty treatments from her home after an investigation found she breached multiple sections of the state's health code of conduct.

The Health and Community Services Commissioner has issued an indefinite prohibition order against inner north western suburbs woman Hoai Thu Vu.

The woman offered facials using thousands of micro pin-pricks with a device called a Dermapen, to allegedly stimulate collagen production and renew skin cells.

A woman receives a Dermapen anti-ageing treatment. Picture: File
The commissioner, Associate Professor Grant Davies launched an investigation into Ms Vu after he received information on facial injuries sustained after treatment.

"The investigation found Ms Vu breached multiple sections of the code of conduct," Mr Davies said.

"Therefore, I have decided to issue this Prohibition Order to protect the health and safety of members of the South Australian public."

The investigation found Ms Vu breached the code of conduct by failing to provide health services in a safe and ethical manner, failing to maintain the necessary competence in relation to the performed services, failing to recommend the consumer to seek outside care, failing to comply with privacy laws, and not maintaining appropriate indemnity insurance.

The ban was initially issued in November when the investigation began but has been officially placed on Ms Vu from Friday, April 23.

 

Originally published as Ban on SA woman's pin-prick beauty service

