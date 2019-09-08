BAN EXTENDED: Residents told not to light fires in Gympie

BANS EXTENDED: QFES have advised that fire bans remain in place for the Gympie region until midnight Monday September 9. It comes after 'perfect conditions' for fires to ignite after a very dry and hot weekend.

BANS EXTENDED: QFES have advised that fire bans remain in place for the Gympie region until midnight Monday September 9. It comes after 'perfect conditions' for fires to ignite after a very dry and hot weekend. Philippe Coquerand

THE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) have extended the fire ban through to midnight tonight for residents in the Gympie, Bundaberg, North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Fraser Coast areas.

Conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used during a local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start.

This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur.

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.