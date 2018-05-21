BAM: Just like that it was 3.7C again

Monday morning starts with equal coldest day of the year so far

Monday morning starts with equal coldest day of the year so far Contributed

THE mercury plummeted to 3.7 degrees this morning for the second time this month, making it equally the coldest morning of the year so far in Gympie.

The drop, a repeat of the same biting morning temperature on May 12, signals the start of a string of crisp mornings for Gympie, with a minimum of 6C predicted for tomorrow morning and 5C on Wednesday morning.

The chilly mornings, which have heralded spectacular sunny days, should ease from Thursday bringing lows of between 9-11C, but the trade-off will be slightly cooler days for south-east Queensland, Weatherzone reported.

Gympie's forecast for the week starting May 21. Courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

"The cause of all these chilly starts is a cold airmass and an extensive high pressure ridge that has been sitting over the state,” yesterday's Weatherzone report said.

"This has led to clear skies and light land breezes in the mornings.

"Conversely, it has also been allowing temperatures to heat up during the day.”

A top of 24 is expected in Gympie for the week.