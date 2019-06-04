Menu
Moment mum, daughter thrown in Bali horror scooter smash

by Sarah Matthews
4th Jun 2019 8:55 AM
QLD:

 

A BRISBANE mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after a horror accident that saw them hit by a van and thrown off a scooter while on holiday in Bali.

Security footage captured the shocking moment when Danni Suriano and her 12-year-old daughter were riding tandem on a scooter and were hit by a van, sending them flying into the air.

Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine and her daughter escaped without any serious injuries.

Speaking to Channel 9 from hospital, Ms Suriano said she was grateful they hadn't been more seriously hurt.

 

"I'm just so grateful, she's my everything," she said.

"Being a single mum, and that being my baby. I have no words."

Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine. Photo: 9 News
The scooter was mangled. Photo: 9 News
Her daughter escaped uninjured. Photo: 9 News
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: 9 News
accident bali scooter crash editors picks queensland

