Bali bombing survivor caught in Darwin shooting

2002 Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi says he was “in the front seat” during the shootings in Darwin on Tuesday night. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

2002 Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi says he was “in the front seat” during the shootings in Darwin on Tuesday night. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

A BALI bombing survivor has been caught up in the deadly Darwin shooting rampage.

Gold Coaster Andrew Csabi, who lost a a leg and half a foot in the 2002 terrorist bombings in Bali, was in Darwin attending a conference when the shooting happened and has taken to social media to tell of the drama.

"This Incident unfolded right in front of our Conference Bus 7pm and I was in the front seat," Mr Csabi, who owns a Gold Coast security company, posted today.

2002 Bali bombing survivor Andrew Csabi says he was “in the front seat” during the shootings in Darwin on Tuesday night. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

"Don't mess with the NT Rapid Response Group.

"Special Police with Automatic Rifles and Guns Drawn Took down this guy right in front of our bus on the Daly Street Bridge Darwin.

"Unknown to us he had shot 5 people and killed 4 of them.

"Thinking of the families.

"Those that know me are aware I am never far from Drama, Excitement or An International Incident !!"

Members of the Territory Response Group (TRG) arrest a suspected gunman in Darwin. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by ABC News

Mr Csabi had another brush with drama last October when a jet-ski slammed into his boat on the Southport Broadwater.