Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The humble deep-fried pineapple fritter has inspired an epic, sticky, bubbling creation by the sugar fix wizards at the Kenilworth Country Bakery.
The humble deep-fried pineapple fritter has inspired an epic, sticky, bubbling creation by the sugar fix wizards at the Kenilworth Country Bakery.
Offbeat

Bakery to drop epic, sticky, bubbling sugar fix

Matty Holdsworth
17th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The humble deep-fried pineapple fritter has inspired an epic, sticky, bubbling creation by the sugar fix wizards at the Kenilworth Country Bakery.

The 100-year-old bakery which went viral for its 1kg doughnut challenge and mega art wall featuring iconic pop stars is back at it again.

The popular bakery on Kenilworth's main drag will drop its latest creation, a pineapple glaze doughnut, on Saturday, September 19.

Owner Jenna Sanders said she came up with the idea after she ordered a pineapple fritter for her kids at a fish n chip shop.

'A bad look': Hospital staff question exec office upgrade

The humble deep-fried pineapple fritter has inspired an epic, sticky, bubbling creation by the sugar fix wizards at the Kenilworth Country Bakery.
The humble deep-fried pineapple fritter has inspired an epic, sticky, bubbling creation by the sugar fix wizards at the Kenilworth Country Bakery.

 

"It's basically your classic glazed doughnut. We put a slice of pineapple through the oven coated with brown sugar, the when it comes out you put more white sugar over the top," Mrs Sanders said.

"Once it's out you glaze it again with a blow torch.

"The temperature will crystallise it, a bit like a Crème Brulee."

Much like whether pineapple belongs on a pizza, Mrs Sanders said some will either love it, or hate it.

Health expert hits out at state's 'strange' border stance

But after struggling through the coronavirus pandemic and coming out with a 30 per cent loss, it's aimed to bring a tourism boost to the town.

"You have to actively look for new things to bring out and stay ahead of the game," she said.

"We are still relying on JobKeeper and when we had the lockdown at only 50km from your home, it nearly killed us.

"We had just 10 customers a day and had to swap to delivery.

"But now it's going well. The campsites are almost booked out, families are coming for weekends.

"We are lucky to get a lot of support from locals and from Brisbane to Hervey Bay."

hinterland tourism kenilworth kenilworth bakery scd business
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie superstar unveils locally-filmed music clip

        Premium Content Gympie superstar unveils locally-filmed music clip

        Music Singing superstar Caitlyn Shadbolt has unveiled the music clip for her new single featuring iconic local views. Can you spot the famous locations?

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        7 major projects driving Mary Valley boom

        Premium Content 7 major projects driving Mary Valley boom

        News A multimillion-dollar sale and a new ‘mega servo’ are some of the huge projects...

        Why the Widgee Engineering saga is still not over

        Premium Content Why the Widgee Engineering saga is still not over

        News The matter was back before the Planning and Environment Court early this month