Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bakery chain is eyeing a major expansion in the next five years, with more than 30 new stores on the cards.
A bakery chain is eyeing a major expansion in the next five years, with more than 30 new stores on the cards.
Business

Baker eyes 30 more stores in Queensland

by Louise Brannelly
8th Aug 2020 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TASMANIAN chain Banjo's Bakery Cafe has pinned its growth strategy on pie-loving Queenslanders.

The family-owned company has opened four franchised stores employing 122 workers in the state over the past four months, the most recent a drive-through outlet at Bokarina on the Sunshine Coast this week.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"We originated in Tasmania and are now expanding across Australia with Queensland being the main focus," said managing director Jessica Saxby, whose father Mark started the business in 1984. The first Queensland franchise opened in Cleveland in 1998.

The company has a national footprint of 44 stores, including 11 in Queensland and wants almost 40 outlets in the state by 2025.

The chain bakes roughly 4 million pies a year and Queenslanders consume half a million of them.

Eboy McCarthy with a plate of goods at Banjo’s Bakery at Cleveland. Picture: John Gass
Eboy McCarthy with a plate of goods at Banjo’s Bakery at Cleveland. Picture: John Gass

"We are aiming for 85 stores nationally by 2025 - obviously the coronavirus has slightly impacted (the rollout)," Ms Saxby said.

Most of the growth will come from drive through stores which have proven successful over the pandemic period.

"With all the COVID restrictions people feel more at ease coming through the drive through," she said. "Also there is the opportunity for customers to come in and have that cafe experience if they want to."

"(Drive-through stores) also create a larger market for us than just having a stand alone store."

There are no plans for any more stores to open in Queensland for the rest of this year but Banjo's is in negoations with developers to locate suitable drive through sites.

Originally published as Baker eyes 30 more stores in Queensland

banjos bakery cafe business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Musician and director finds clarity in darkest hour

        Premium Content Musician and director finds clarity in darkest hour

        Music His life has been deeply entrenched in music and filmmaking, but after a long battle with his health, they have become more important than ever.

        Heartbroken mum’s life-changing gift in daughter’s memory

        Premium Content Heartbroken mum’s life-changing gift in daughter’s memory

        News The Caboolture mum’s gift to Gympie Hospital gives parents of stillborn babies...

        WHAT HAPPENED? 5 major Gympie developments missing in action

        Premium Content WHAT HAPPENED? 5 major Gympie developments missing in action

        News A series of high profile developments have been unveiled with much fanfare over the...

        How ‘maggots’ are ruining Cooloola Coast camping paradise

        Premium Content How ‘maggots’ are ruining Cooloola Coast camping paradise

        News Toilet paper, food, fire bags full of rubbish, cans, makeshift toilets, broken...