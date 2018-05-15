Menu
Watchhouse breakfast: A Maroochydore man will have breakfast in custody in Gympie this morning while he awaits sentence.
News

Baked beans on violent offender's menu this morning

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th May 2018 6:00 AM

A MAROOCHYDORE man, 31, will be making the most of a Gympie watchhouse breakfast this morning after pleading guilty to two serious assaults on his then pregnant girlfriend on May 9 and June 4 last year last year.

Baked beans on toast, possibly not as elegantly presented as the meal in the picture, is known to be one of the popular feasts often available to those in custody.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted a police submission calling for 18 months jail, including six months actual imprisonment on charges which also included wilful damage.

The court was told the assaults included a head butt and blows that knocked her down, endangering the unborn child.

Mr Callaghan noted previous jail for domestic violence and remanded him overnight.

Gympie Times

