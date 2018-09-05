Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RIGHT: Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey.
RIGHT: Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey. Patrick Woods
News

Bailey slams Perrett over Coondoo Creek Bridge funding claim

Shelley Strachan
by
5th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRANSPORT and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey yesterday refuted claims from Gympie MP Tony Perrett the State Government had refused to fund the $14 million upgrade of Coondoo Creek Bridge.

"We've been waiting for the Federal Government to contribute to upgrade Condoo Creek Bridge so we're glad it has finally happened,” Mr Bailey said.

"Tony Perrett claims we refused to fund the upgrade but, as the local member, he should have known the Palaszczuk Government had sought funding under the Australian Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

"The HSVPP exists to fund projects exactly like this and as a responsible government we ensured this project was put forward.

"Coondoo Creek Bridge carries the highest volume of heavy vehicle freight traffic of all state timber bridges in the Wide Bay Burnett District.

Llew O'Brien at the Coondoo creek on Tin Can Bay rd.
Llew O'Brien at the Coondoo creek on Tin Can Bay rd. Renee Albrecht

"I'm surprised Mr Perrett hasn't noticed the early works we have already done to get the Condoo Creek Bridge upgrade shovel ready while waiting on the federal decision to contribute funding.

"Construction needs to happen in the dry season, between April and December, so now the Federal Government is on board we expect the project will go out to tender later this year, with construction to start in 2019.”

coondoo creek bridge gympie politics gympie roads llew o'brien mark bailey tin can bay road tony perrett
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The Gympie business statistic that needs improving

    premium_icon The Gympie business statistic that needs improving

    Offbeat Small business may be city's lifeblood, but it's beating thin - and data from the ABS Business Register proves it.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:03 AM
    Council: Only 2 traders responded call for parade feedback

    premium_icon Council: Only 2 traders responded call for parade feedback

    Council News Council defends consultation in wake of Mary St debacle.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:02 AM
    Netball finals finish off season in bloodbath

    premium_icon Netball finals finish off season in bloodbath

    News A-grade grand finals battle technical issues.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
    Pledge to fix Wide Bay's ice scourge

    premium_icon Pledge to fix Wide Bay's ice scourge

    Politics New data prompts call to fix regional drug issue.

    • 5th Sep 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners