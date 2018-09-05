Bailey slams Perrett over Coondoo Creek Bridge funding claim

TRANSPORT and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey yesterday refuted claims from Gympie MP Tony Perrett the State Government had refused to fund the $14 million upgrade of Coondoo Creek Bridge.

"We've been waiting for the Federal Government to contribute to upgrade Condoo Creek Bridge so we're glad it has finally happened,” Mr Bailey said.

"Tony Perrett claims we refused to fund the upgrade but, as the local member, he should have known the Palaszczuk Government had sought funding under the Australian Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

"The HSVPP exists to fund projects exactly like this and as a responsible government we ensured this project was put forward.

"Coondoo Creek Bridge carries the highest volume of heavy vehicle freight traffic of all state timber bridges in the Wide Bay Burnett District.

Llew O'Brien at the Coondoo creek on Tin Can Bay rd. Renee Albrecht

"I'm surprised Mr Perrett hasn't noticed the early works we have already done to get the Condoo Creek Bridge upgrade shovel ready while waiting on the federal decision to contribute funding.

"Construction needs to happen in the dry season, between April and December, so now the Federal Government is on board we expect the project will go out to tender later this year, with construction to start in 2019.”