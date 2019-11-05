Bail bid by mum on baby manslaughter, torture charges

AN EXPECTED bail application for the mother of deceased baby Makavelii Leoni has been delayed by new charges.

Lina Marie Daley had hoped to be released on bail today on her pending drugs charges but the request for a hearing had been filed prior to the new charges of manslaughter and torture relating to her 13 month old child.

Baby Makavelii had stopped breathing, gone into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive when paramedics were called to a White Rock house about 9am on September 24 last year.

Ms Daley, 21, has also been charged with drug trafficking, as well as possession of dangerous drugs and utensil used for dangerous drugs.

Makavelii Leoni died on September 24, 2018. Picture: Facebook.

Last week she was also charged with the new counts and remanded into custody.

Cairns Magistrates Court today heard police had provided their objection for bail to the defence at 6.30am- less than three hours before the hearing.

"This is the problem when the prosecution relies on a mountain of material and does not tell anybody in advance," Magistrate Sandra Pearson said.

Kelly Goodwyn, defending, requested an adjournment to also confirm a new residential address for Ms Daley should she be granted bail.

Ms Pearson ordered both defence and prosecution provide their material to the court by November 14 and adjourned the hearing to November 18, when Ms Daley is expected to appear via video.