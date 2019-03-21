Menu
SALVOS: Flowers from a Salvation Army fund raising stall are one sign of the kindness recently experienced by a Gympie couple..
Bail instead of jail - thanks to Salvos

Arthur Gorrie
by
21st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
A YOUNG Gympie couple with a baby on the way have more reason than most to say: "Thank God for the Salvos”.

As was clear in Gympie Magistrates Court this week, without the Salvation Army, they would be in jail.

At six months pregnant, Alicia Diana Gaudry pleaded guilty to failing to appear in courts in Caboolture on November 19 last year, Gladstone on December 12 and and Ipswich on December 19.

"I can't afford to lose this baby,” Miss Gaudry told the court, after magistrate Chris Callaghan noted she had a seven-page criminal history, at 21.

Also before the court was her partner, Jesse Alexander Cooper, 20, who is charged with failing to appear in courts at Gladstone on November 20, Ipswich on December 19 and Brisbane on December 6.

Both were only able to offer an acceptable address for bail because of a Salvation Army couple who had invited them into their home, the court was told.

Both were remanded to appear in the Gympie court again on April 8.

