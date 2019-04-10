Bail extended for alleged Burnett rapist

The alleged Burnett rapist's appearance was excused in court.

The alleged Burnett rapist's appearance was excused in court. John Weekes

A MONDURE man charged with two counts of rape has once again had his bail extended.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was excused from appearing in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on March 25.

Defence lawyer Andrew Kelly said prosecution and defence were seeking a one-day committal hearing for the matter.

Magistrate Louisa Pink granted the 48-year-old man's bail to be enlarged until his next court appearance on April 1, so an application can be done.

Mr Kelly said a number of witnesses would be cross-examined if required.

The man faces charges of two counts of alleged rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of the deceptive recruiting for labour or services with the provision of sexual services.

The defendant also faces a charge of possessing dangerous drugs, one count of the authority required to possess explosives and one count of the secure storage of weapons as a registered owner.

The man was originally granted bail on October 19, 2018 and again on February 11, 2019.

UPDATE: The man was granted bail again on April 1.

The Mondure man will appear in Kingaroy Magistrates Court on May 30.