Bail denied for Olympian facing drug import charges

OLYMPIC sportsman Nathan Baggaley has faced court in Brisbane this morning over his alleged role in the bungled import of more than $150 million of cocaine.

The former dual silver medallist was charged after Queensland Police raided his Byron Bay home and an associated business this week.

Police allege the 43-year-old played a key role in arranging the importation and organising payment for a boat too collect almost 600kg of cocaine.

The boat was intercepted off the coast of Northern NSW in July last year.

He appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning but made no application for bail. His matter adjourned until next month.

Nathan's younger brother Dru Anthony Baggaley, 37, and Anthony Trevor Draper, 54 were on board when they were spotted by a Navy vessel.

Police allege they began throwing the contraband overboard but were later detained.

A Queensland Joint Organised Crime Taskforce began investigating Nathan following the arrest of his brother.

Police said the raid on Nathan's home in Byron Bay netted cash, white powder and encrypted mobile phones.

He was charged with aiding or abetting the importation of drugs and was yesterday extradited to Queensland.

Nathan competed at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 before winning the World Championship in 2002 and 2003.

He scored two silver medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, making him the first Australian to win multiple canoeing medals at one Games.

But in 2005 he was banned from competition for two years after testing positive to steroids.