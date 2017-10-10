33°
News

Bail denied for man accused of pulling gun in Gympie park

Court finds 26-year-old accused of wielding a gun in Nelson Park too high a risk to be released.
Court finds 26-year-old accused of wielding a gun in Nelson Park too high a risk to be released. Trevor Veale
scott kovacevic
by

A GYMPIE man accused of pulling out a gun in Nelson Park has been denied bail after being deemed too big of a risk to the community.

Sage Moon Edwards, 26, faced Gympie Magistrates Court by videolink yesterday on charges of going armed so as to cause fear, and possession of dangerous drugs.

Mr Edwards lawyer Tim Campion told the court his client disputes any gun was involved, and was eager to enter rehab as part of his bail application.

Addressing the court, Mr Edwards said he was "deeply remorseful” for his behaviour and regretted the fear he brought to the community, including the youth.

He told the court he was using ice at the time, was off his prescribed medication and wanted to regain his place in society.

It was an argument Magistrate M. Baldwin did not accept, and said the only reason Mr Edwards wanted to attend rehab was to avoid spending time in jail.

Mr Edwards mother, who was sitting in the gallery, was asked to leave the court at one point after repeatedly interrupting proceedings.

However, as Mr Edwards was required to show the court why he should be released, Mrs Baldwin said people would be right to criticise her if she did not take their safety seriously.

"Why wouldn't the public think I hadn't done my job?” she said.

Acknowledging Mr Edwards had already been behind bars for two months and was facing up to six more while his case worked through the courts, Mrs Baldwin nonetheless determined his "serious” criminal history too high a risk.

Mr Edwards will reappear in Gympie Magistrates Court on November 6.

SCOTT KOVACEVIC

Topics:  bail application crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court

Gympie Times
Warning for hail and damaging winds

Warning for hail and damaging winds

Will the dome ward off any rain activity over Gympie?

Two rollovers in one night

Four people taken to hospital in night time crashes

Don't be fooled, Labor is not against farmers: letter

Letter writer Stephen Meredith says farmers were not targeted in the results of a Queensland land clearing study.

Letter says land clearing study did not target farmers

Family heart for two big Gympie businesses

Gympie photographer and Murray Studios founder Fred Murray at work in 1930.

Small start for Nolan Meats, Murray Views.

Local Partners