BEHIND THE WIRE: A Gympie woman will be out on parole this weekend, but she will still have more than a year in prison hanging over her head.
News

Bail breaches add to Gympie woman’s jail time

Arthur Gorrie
5th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GYMPIE woman has been jailed for a total of 18 months for charges including multiple burglaries, drug possession, fraud and repeated breaches of bail.

Caitlyn Rose Lewis-Faint, 22, was sentenced to cumulative one-month terms of imprisonment for three counts of failing to appear to answer charges against her, on top of a cumulative nine months jail for breaking, entering and committing a crime on December 16 last year.

These will be added to a head sentence of nine months for offences including stealing on September 14 last year, burglary four days later, drug possession on December 23 last year, burglary and fraud on January 6, breaching a bail condition on January 5.

The failing to appear matters were dated January 13, February 24 and March 9, each punished by a cumulative one month in jail.

The court took into account 50 days time served and ordered parole release on Saturday.

