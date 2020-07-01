Bags of meth found on Gympie man after motorbike crash

A 26-year-old Gympie man had ten bags of methylamphetamine found in his clothes after he crashed a motorbike in late May. FILE PHOTO

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gympie man was found with bags of methamphetamine in his clothes as hospital staff treated him for injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash earlier this year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday that police observed James Scott Hayes riding an unregistered and uninsured motorbike on May 25, before they were later called to the scene of an accident on Barton Rd, Victory Heights.

Hayes, who was unlicensed, sustained multiple severe injuries from the crash and required hospital treatment.

The court heard hospital staff found ten bags containing about 0.1g of methylamphetamine each – or about 1g total – in Hayes’ clothes as they tended to his injuries.

Hayes’ solicitor Chris Anderson said his client had succumbed to temptation after managing to stay off the drug for some time before his offending.

Mr Anderson said Hayes’ fiance was present in court, and that Hayes treated her two kids as his own.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Hayes was on parole for previous drug trafficking offences at the time of the crash, and also had a “shocking” traffic history.

Mr Callaghan said Hayes would have to be “stronger” to avoid the temptation of drug use upon release from jail.

Hayes pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing methylamphetamine, driving unlicensed as a repeat offender, driving an unregistered and driving uninsured.

He was given a six month head sentence with a parole eligibility date set at July 27, with 34 days in prison since he was apprehended on May 28 taken into account.

He was also banned from driving for one month.