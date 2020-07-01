Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 26-year-old Gympie man had ten bags of methylamphetamine found in his clothes after he crashed a motorbike in late May. FILE PHOTO
A 26-year-old Gympie man had ten bags of methylamphetamine found in his clothes after he crashed a motorbike in late May. FILE PHOTO
News

Bags of meth found on Gympie man after motorbike crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD Gympie man was found with bags of methamphetamine in his clothes as hospital staff treated him for injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash earlier this year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday that police observed James Scott Hayes riding an unregistered and uninsured motorbike on May 25, before they were later called to the scene of an accident on Barton Rd, Victory Heights.

READ MORE GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

Hayes, who was unlicensed, sustained multiple severe injuries from the crash and required hospital treatment.

The court heard hospital staff found ten bags containing about 0.1g of methylamphetamine each – or about 1g total – in Hayes’ clothes as they tended to his injuries.

Hayes’ solicitor Chris Anderson said his client had succumbed to temptation after managing to stay off the drug for some time before his offending.

Mr Anderson said Hayes’ fiance was present in court, and that Hayes treated her two kids as his own.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Hayes was on parole for previous drug trafficking offences at the time of the crash, and also had a “shocking” traffic history.

Mr Callaghan said Hayes would have to be “stronger” to avoid the temptation of drug use upon release from jail.

Hayes pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing methylamphetamine, driving unlicensed as a repeat offender, driving an unregistered and driving uninsured.

He was given a six month head sentence with a parole eligibility date set at July 27, with 34 days in prison since he was apprehended on May 28 taken into account.

He was also banned from driving for one month.

gympie court gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News WANT more ways to enjoy the news or simply looking for a new tablet? Here's an offer that will bring you both.

        ‘It was a dramatic day that ended with a tale of survival’

        premium_icon ‘It was a dramatic day that ended with a tale of survival’

        News Today she is a national TV star but once upon a time she was a work experience kid...

        Pie Creek man tried to hide meth pipe in long grass

        premium_icon Pie Creek man tried to hide meth pipe in long grass

        News The man faced Gympie Magistrates Court this week

        Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

        premium_icon Crooks steal keys from inside Gympie unit, drive off in car

        News Audacious car thieves have snuck into a unit in the heart of Gympie, taken the keys...