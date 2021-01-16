‘Bag of d****’: Stalker sends penis lollies to victim

A Magistrate has sent a stern warning to stalkers after a spurned lover got jail for mailing manure and penis candy with the note "eat a bag of dicks" to a young Brisbane woman.

In sentencing Asperger's sufferer Blake Ian Lhotka, 24, to a month's jail, wholly suspended, Magistrate Rosemary Gilbert said he placed her wellbeing in "real jeopardy".

"That is the issue with stalking. You may not intend that there be actual harm," she said.

"But it is the continued contact, having to look over your shoulder, being concerned where you might make further attempts to contact, contacting friends, contacting relatives."

In an "extremely compelling" victim impact statement the woman detailed how she suffered anxiety to the point of nausea, fear, "enormous embarrassment and pure humiliation".

"There were times when I was sobbing in the corner of my bedroom. Completely hopeless, humiliated, researching how to change my phone number and looking into overseas exchanges because I truly felt I had no way out," the statement said.

Police prosecutor Andrea Donoghue said the pair met on a dating app and dated for six weeks before the woman called it off in April.

Over the next three months Lhotka "bombarded her with messages" via phone and social media despite repeated pleas from the victim and her parents to stop.

Blake Ian Lhotka ordered the novelty penises from West Australian business Glitter Bomb Your Enemies.

After he was blocked he contacted her friends and threatened to have her barred from venues he worked at, the Brisbane Magistrate Court heard.

In a message he told her it would not stop until they had a conversation.

After threatening to report him to police he responded with 26 text messages.

According to his lawyer Sophie Taylor her client had "reached a point of frustration" when he sent two packages to her.

The first contained penis shaped glitter and lollies and a note reading "eat a bag of dicks" that was organised through a website.

The following day a package addressed to her home and workplace was intercepted and found to contain "foul smelling … horse manure," Ms Donoghue said.

Ms Taylor said Lhotka's Asperger's, which had an "immense impact on his life", placed his offending in context.

"He became fixated on the idea of meeting (her) to explain her reasoning behind the break-up to him in person before he could move on. Which is why he continued to try and contact her," she said.

"In my submission his offending behaviour, particularly the repeated and obsessive nature of his conduct is characteristic of someone with Asperger's syndrome.

"He has stressed to me … that he never intended for (her) to feel threatened or upset by his behaviour."

Lhotka pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful stalking.

She asked his early plea of guilty, mental health and the lack of any criminal history, direct threats or actual violence be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Ms Gilbert granted a five year restraining order to the victim which Lhotka did not oppose.

