RETIRING: Northern Wings with jockey Alannah Badger.
Badger: 'Everyone said I had an electric bum'

Rebecca Singh
18th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
Horse Racing: Gympie jockey Alannah Badger made the shock decision to retire from racing after 12 years but will finish where she started at the Muster Cup today.

Despite still loving the sport, Badger will climb the corporate ladder.

"I am chasing something that I can put in effort and climb the ladder,” she said.

Like many jockeys before Badger, she started her dream at pony club and was driven by criticism.

"Everyone said I had an electric bum, making the horses go fast,” she said.

"That was when I thought I would become a jockey.

"A lot of people said I couldn't do it which made me what to do it even more.”

Badger was lucky enough to have many fond memories.

"It has been fairly successful, I have travelled all over Australia,” she said.

"I can't complain.”

The difficult horses were the ones Badger pursued because she liked a challenge.

"I liked dealing with the ones that had problems as it was more challenging,” she said.

"There have been several horses that were difficult and I won races with. It made the win very rewarding.”

Gympie Times

