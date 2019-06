Continued rain has thrown a spanner in the works for Gympie sporting grand final today.

Continued rain has thrown a spanner in the works for Gympie sporting grand final today. Kevin Farmer

TOUCH: The Gympie Touch Association confirmed the junior touch grand finals will be postponed until Wednesday, July 17.

"The fields are really wet with big puddles and there is more rain on the way,” Gympie Junior Touch administrator Jo Rogers said.

"The children could get sick and muddy.”

The finals will be kick-off at 3.45pm at Albert Park next month.