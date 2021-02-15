Menu
Andrew Cougann was disqualified from driving for six months in Gympie court.
Bad timing: RBT snags man driving unlicensed

Frances Klein
15th Feb 2021 12:30 AM
A Gympie man who had been disqualified from driving was caught behind the wheel on the Bruce Highway one afternoon in December last year.

Andrew James Cougan, 34, was intercepted for a breath test on the December 10 last year in Gympie when he was found to be disqualified from driving because of demerit points.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard on Monday that Cougan, a handyman, had told police at the time he thought he still had his license and had borrowed his father’s car to pick up car parts.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was banned from driving for six months and fined $250.

“You have to take responsibility,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him.

No conviction was recorded.

