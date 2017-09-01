Bad Santa's lean Noel

WINNING TEAM: Aggrieved home owner Troy Hinspeter (second from left) with Queensland Building and Construction building inspector Peter Hutson, solicitor Emma Ward and barrister Chad Hill outside Gympie Magistrates Courton Thursday.

AT LEAST one of Gympie region's acting Santas is expecting a lean Christmas, after being found guilty of acting as a builder.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told former Cooloola Cove resident Owen Lyle Frith had worked on a high-set house in Mullins Creek Rd, Goomboorian in 2015 and left it sitting partly on unattached timber supports, with a bathroom that could not be used.

Frith told the court he did not recall receiving a formal notice that December to rectify the job, because of "a second job as Santa Claus.”

Home owner Troy Hinspeter said his two young daughters had been forced to shower outside under a makeshift garden hose arrangement.

This had only been accepted by the children as fun for a short time, he said.

The bathroom was left with chipped tiles with potentially dangerous edges, faulty sealing and a fall which would lead water out the bathroom door instead of down the drain, the court was told.

Frith, now of Goomeri, pleaded not guilty to charges of unlicensed building between August 5 and October 15, 2015 and failing to rectify bad work.

He was ordered to pay more than $17,000 in a fine and reparations for work he said had only earned him $800.

"I have no chance of paying that,” the $903 a fortnight pensioner told magistrate Ross Woodford, who had given him 12 months to pay.

Mr Woodford said he accepted prosecution evidence from the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

Mr Hinspeter said his partner had put out a call in July 2015 on the Gympie Information and Advice Facebook page, seeking inexpensive help to level a Queenslander house.

Frith responded in early August and left quotes.

He said he had carpenters and a team of builders, the court was told.

Frith denied being the principal contractor and said he was only responsible for tiling in the bathroom but he agreed this work was substandard and needed repair.