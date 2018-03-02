Bad road design to blame for Normanby crash

BAD intersection design was to blame for a crash near Attie Sullivan Park on the southern side of the Normanby Bridge, a Gympie court was told yesterday.

And Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan agreed.

"It shouldn't be allowed," Mr Callaghan said when told of a crash in which a Jones Hill man heading towards the river ran into the rear of a car turning right at the park.

Russell Geoffrey Ernst, 59, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on November 14, telling the court he was focused on a car coming towards the intersection from Power Rd.

Solicitor Greg Wildie, appearing for Ernst, said the intersection was "a fairly standard T intersection" except for the fact that vehicles turning right into the car park did not have a turning lane and vehicles coming from behind them did not have a lane for passing on the left.

Ernst had been pre-occupied with the car in Power Rd and whether it was going to pull in ahead of him or behind him and in that brief period of distraction did not realise the car in front had stopped.

"Both drivers were victims of the design of the ," Mr Wildie said.

"The intersection is a perpetual source of broken glass which has to be swept off it, because it's a perpetual accident waiting to happen.

"A few seconds, that's all it takes," Mr Wildie said.

Mr Callaghan said right turns into the Attie Sullivan Park car parking area should not be allowed.

"They should have to go past, turn around and come back," he said.

But he said the driver in front bore no responsibility.

"The driver of a following vehicle bears full responsibility," he said.

"You've got a traffic history that is really nothing - eight of nine entries in the past 30 years," he said, fining Ernst $200, with no conviction recorded.