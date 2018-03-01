Bad report card, council ponders what went wrong

Councillors have asked if there needs to be more "honesty” with how some reports on projects like the Mary Valley Rattler have been presented.

Councillors have asked if there needs to be more "honesty” with how some reports on projects like the Mary Valley Rattler have been presented. Renee Albrecht

QUESTIONS about Gympie Regional Council's financial "honesty" have been floated by councillors as they continue to digest the results of last year's community survey.

With financial management the worst rated area in the 2017 Community Benchmark Survey, its rating down 20% from 2015, Crs Glen Hartwig and Dan Stewart have queried the way some details are presented to the public.

"It may not be that the people are concerned about how we spend this money,'' Cr Hartwig said.

"They're OK with projects going over budget. What they want is an honesty that we're just trying to keep it on budget."

Cr Stewart pointed to an example of this later in yesterday's meeting during an update on the council's Operational Plan.

He pointed to the way the Mary Valley Rattler restoration was reported as "within the budget", saying that while it was technically correct it did not mention that $14.5 million was actually the "revised budget", and over the initial budget of $10.8 million.

Cr Dan Stewart. Patrick Woods

"It gets back to what Cr Hartwig said about honesty."

Financial reports were not the only area he said councillors needed to reflect on, either. Quality of the council and community consultation also ranked among the lowest performing area.

"Some of the issues are more to do with individual councillors than staff," Cr Stewart said.

"We're not always listening as well as we think we are."

Crs Mal Gear and Daryl Dodt agreed there was a clear need for the council to take a look in the mirror.

"Some areas have dropped a little bit and need to be picked up," Cr Gear said.

Mayor Mick Curran noted the council's rating had declined in some areas, and that "across the state, local government is on the nose".

Mayor Mick Curran. Tom Daunt

However, he reinforced the council's financial position, saying some major projects had been subject to "erroneous reports". These included the Rattler "scurrilously as over $20 million, which is incorrect, and reports the aquatic centre went over by $5.8 million, again incorrect".

Asked about the councillors' thoughts on financial "honesty", Cr Curran said "accuracy" might be a more appropriate term and agreed improvements could be looked at.