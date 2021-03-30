Menu
Bad news for Brisbane Bluesfest fans

by Greg Stolz
30th Mar 2021 11:41 AM
Residents of the greater Brisbane area and visitors affected by the lockdown will be banned from attending the first day of the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Organisers of the long-running Easter music festival have released a statement assuring patrons the event is still going ahead, despite Byron Bay now being at the centre of the latest COVID-19 crisis.

A Queensland nurse and her sister unknowingly infected with the virus were in Byron for a weekend-long hens party, visiting a number of locations including the busy Beach Hotel.

Jimmy Barnes will be among the all-Aussie line up performing at this years Blues festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied
Jimmy Barnes will be among the all-Aussie line up performing at this years Blues festival in Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied

A Gold Coast tradie, who worked as an entertainer at a hen's party the women attended at The Farm at Byron, has also been struck down by COVID-19.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble said the event would go ahead, but ticket holders affected by the 72-hour Brisbane lockdown - which began at 5pm Monday - would not be allowed to attend festival opening day on Thursday.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure the event is COVID-safe," he said.

Because of COVID, this year's Bluesfest features an All-Australian line-up including Jimmy Barnes, Tash Sultana and Ocean Alley.

