'Bad form' nearly blocks drug drive work licence

BAD FORM: An inaccurate state government form caused trouble for one driver in Gympie court yesterday.

BAD FORM: An inaccurate state government form caused trouble for one driver in Gympie court yesterday. John Weekes

Form 'wrong'

AN INACCURATE government form nearly prevented a Maryborough man from obtaining a work licence when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday.

Stuart Thomas Hadley, 49, of Goodna, said he had been discouraged from seeking a work licence for an offence of drug driving on a Provisional licence on December 30.

The court was told Hadley, 24, had been saliva tested in Clarkson Dr at Rainbow Beach and had been positive for marijuana.

But the 2012 form he had obtained to facilitate his application for a work licence had said this was not possible for a Provisional licence holder.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the law seemed to contradict this.

He remanded Hadley to appear again on March 15 to allow police to "look at the situation”.

Cancer plea

AN UNLICENSED Goodna man who drove his car as a distraction from the pain of inoperable cancer was told he needed to stop driving or risk spending part of the rest of his life in jail.

Stuart Thomas Hartley, 49, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified for points on February 12 in Geordie Rd.

He said he had been diagnosed with inoperable cancer, which had spread to his lymph glands.

He had been given only months to live, he told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said he had no option but to impose the mandatory six months licence disqualification, but said this would be concurrent with his disqualification for demerit points. "You have a shocking history,” Mr Callaghan said, also noting that Hartley had lied to police by pretending he had not been the driver.

He fined Hartley $500.

"You've shown you don't care much for court orders,” Mr Callaghan said, adding that if Hartley drove again while disqualified he risked jail time.