Bad end to weekend with 2 crashes in 12 hours west of Gympie

Matthew Deans

TWO people ended their weekend in hospital following two separate crashes within a 12-hour span at Woolooga.

Emergency crews were first called to a motorbike crash at a private property just before 5.30pm yesterday.

One person suffered arm injuries in the crash and they were taken to Gympie Hospital.

Emergency services were again called back out to the region about 4am this morning when a car collided with a guard rail at the intersection of the Wide Bay Highway and Bauple Woolooga Rd, blocking part of the road and injuring the driver.

Police said the man was the only person in the car at the time, and he was also taken to Gympie Hospital.

The vehicle was later towed to clear the road.