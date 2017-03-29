29°
News

Bad case of saturation cyclone coverage burnout

Shelley Strachan | 29th Mar 2017 5:49 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I HAD to turn the television off yesterday morning.

The sounds of Karl and Koshi et al, strategically placed on balconies and at beachside parks in North Queensland, brows furrowed, umbrellas and raincoats insitu, their voices so urgent they sounded like they were calling a horse race, all just got too annoying.

"What are they going to do when the cyclone arrives?” I wondered, genuinely concerned for their voice boxes.

Cranky old thing I must be turning into, but the saturation coverage (pun intended) was almost comical.

"Stay inside!” they urged everyone, with the wind and rain lashing their made-up faces.

There is obviously nothing remotely amusing about a natural disaster, but the whole concept of parachuting these celebrity journos into "ground zero” from whence they subject us to the minutia of unfolding "events” in an endless, repetitive loop can reach the point of comedy.

I hung in there for about 40 minutes, waiting for the national news at 7am to at least sketch an outline of what might be happening in the rest of the country, but alas it was not to be. There was, apparently, no other news. Though this region will not be directly impacted by Debbie, it does look like we will get some good rain and a little wind. Stay dry and safe.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cyclone cyclone debbie editorial comment gympie weather

It's on its way: Heavy deluge to lash Gympie from sunrise to sunset tomorrow

It's on its way: Heavy deluge to lash Gympie from sunrise to...

Forecaster: 'Tropical air masses colliding with southerly air masses generally result in very heavy rainfall'

Gympie SHS land $500k for farm rebuild

STUDENTS TO BENEFIT: Nick Window is part of the Gympie SHS agricultural program which will be upgraded.

Agricultural program to be upgraded

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

Homeless family finds place to stay

Lake Cootharaba trip for Nats

FIELD NATURALISTS: Outing leader Bruce Drummond stands beside a massive old stump.

Plenty for Gympie group to see and do on latest outing.

Local Partners

Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

Homeless family finds place to stay

Mum opens up about 'nightmare' of nearly losing two kids

MIRACLE: Gympie mother Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base.

LifeFlight was the difference between life and death for her babies

Gympie girl power sends visitor numbers through roof

One of the more popular destinations for women visiting the Gympie region is Cooloola Berries.

Visitor numbers surge by 65% in the Gympie region

Coming to the Gympie region in autumn

Dianne Woodstock is the organiser behind the Energy and Wellbeing Expo which is on today at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Put these events on your to do list this Autumn.

8 THINGS TO DO IN GYMPIE

FEEL THE ENERGY: Di Woodstock with a quartz crystal singing bowl organised tomorrow's Energy and Wellbeing Expo at the Gympie Civic Centre.

Looking for something to keep you occupied this weekend?

Top chef cooks for Gympie Landcare

GYMPIE Landcare members who attended the AGM were treated to a culinary demonstration from Gympie Food Ambassador Matt Golinski using a range of bush foods.

Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

Queens of the Stone Age will headline Splendour in the Grass 2017.

LCD Soundsystem also playing three-day music festival at Byron in July.

Dancers cut a rug at Chatsworth

Good turn out to an old time dance at the weekend.

MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT: Bride has regrets after break-up

Susan was having second thoughts about ending her relationship with Sean.

Sean's bride Susan was clearly having second thoughts.

‘I feel sh*t’: Agonising Married At First Sight split

Vanessa breaks down during her miserable break-up with Andy over fish and chips.

IT’S the MAFS break-up we knew would eventually happen.

Amity continue winning streak at Qld music awards

The Amity Affliction took home two awards at Monday's Queensland Music Awards

Another big night for the Gympie legends

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

ROOM FOR ALL THE FAMILY

37 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 3 4 OFFERS OVER...

Situated on a great 5.51 Hectare (13.6acs) private bush block is this large 5 bedroom family home with so much on offer! Upstairs boasts a large open planned...

HOW FAST CAN YOU MOVE IN??

112A Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Prepare to be impressed! You have found your new home. This immaculate two storey home, built with attention to quality and detail, offers the perfect lifestyle...

Bring The Bikes And The Horses!

709 Glen Echo Road, Glen Echo 4570

1 1 3 $285,000

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of living in the country or create your perfect weekend getaway. Enjoy the adrenaline of dirt bikes or four wheel driving and...

OWNER NEEDS &#39;SOLD&#39;!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

PEACE AND QUIET

21 Pine Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 $270,000

Located in the little town of Kilkivan is this lovely home on a quiet street with a serene outlook. The home features 3 bedrooms all with built in robes and...

LITTLE COUNTRY PARADISE

461 Sandy Creek Road, Veteran 4570

House 2 1 2 $299,000

Located on a usable 5 acres and under 10 minutes' drive to Gympie's CBD, this is great country living. This sturdy highset home consists of 2 bedrooms and 1...

RESORT STYLE LIVING

11/25 Corella Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 2 $289,000

This modern elegant 2 bedroom plus office nook, 2 bathroom unit is located in the Gympie Pines Fairway Villas and must be sold! Though this is a two-storey unit...

CHEAP CHEAP, READY RENTER

15 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $205,000

Freshly renovated and nothing left to do but move in. This beautifully presented four bedroom home is sitting on almost one fully fenced acre and is easy walking...

Shining Star

5 Aqua Place, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 3 4 $450,000+

An elegant home with polished timber flooring, stone bench tops, ducted air conditioning and much more is on offer with this striking home. Bring your caravan...

Massive 5 Bed Home...Reserve at Rear

Cooloola Cove 4580

House 5 3 3 $475,000

Enormous home with approx. 248m2 of living area and 2 full length verandahs of approx. 76m2 totalling approx. 324m2. The house has been positioned on a near level...

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Units and rentals keep Gympie property investors happy

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane says a 30% increase in unit prices over the past five years reflects high demand from retirees.

Gympie's median house price remains steady at $270,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!