Bad case of saturation cyclone coverage burnout

I HAD to turn the television off yesterday morning.

The sounds of Karl and Koshi et al, strategically placed on balconies and at beachside parks in North Queensland, brows furrowed, umbrellas and raincoats insitu, their voices so urgent they sounded like they were calling a horse race, all just got too annoying.

"What are they going to do when the cyclone arrives?” I wondered, genuinely concerned for their voice boxes.

Cranky old thing I must be turning into, but the saturation coverage (pun intended) was almost comical.

"Stay inside!” they urged everyone, with the wind and rain lashing their made-up faces.

There is obviously nothing remotely amusing about a natural disaster, but the whole concept of parachuting these celebrity journos into "ground zero” from whence they subject us to the minutia of unfolding "events” in an endless, repetitive loop can reach the point of comedy.

I hung in there for about 40 minutes, waiting for the national news at 7am to at least sketch an outline of what might be happening in the rest of the country, but alas it was not to be. There was, apparently, no other news. Though this region will not be directly impacted by Debbie, it does look like we will get some good rain and a little wind. Stay dry and safe.