Bad business, but good at it: court tells trafficker

WHEN a young convicted drug trafficker explained is breach of bail reporting conditions with the words, "S..t happens,” he probably did not expect a magistrate to agree with him.

He probably did not expect to be complimented on his business acumen either.

But, echoing the recent sentiments of Justice A Lyons in another case in the Supreme Court, Gympie Magistrate M Baldwin said Joshua John Hill had the intelligence and organisational skills to be successful in a legitimate business.

Earlier this month, Justice Lyons told a young Maroochydore man he had shown business talent and had sought customer feedback, provided utensils and had even advertised.

Police told the Gympie court Hill had extensive records, which were partly his undoing.

Police said officers had found 5319 messages on his mobile phone, "mostly to do with drugs including cannabis, MDMA and LSD.

"He had records of debts owed to him, apparently for drugs,” the prosecutor said.

"It's clear you were pretty involved in trafficking,” Mrs Baldwin told Hill

"Clearly you had a structured business organisation with a marketing plan, inventory control and credit control.

"If it had been legal you would have been a successful businessman,” she said.

Hill, 22, appeared in Gympie Magistrates via video link from prison, where he will remain for another month, after being sentenced in the Supreme Court for drug trafficking.

Justice JS Douglas sentenced him in November and the Gympie court was told on Friday he could be out on May 27.

At that point, he also faces the possibility of deportation to New Zealand, a country he left when he was three months old, according to his solicitor Chris Anderson.

Hill appeared in the Gympie court on matters not dealt with by the Supreme Court, including possessing marijuana and LSD, an amphetamine recipe and drug equipment.

He pleaded guilty to those charges and to breaching his bail reporting conditions three times.

Mrs Baldwin said Hill's explanation to police that "s..t happens” did not show remorse, even though she indicated some agreement with it.

"It does happen and you're dealing with that now,” she said, noting that Hill had now become a father and had a Gympie fiancee.

Mrs Baldwin sentenced Hill to one month's jail concurrent with his existing sentence and noted the remainder of a three-year Supreme Court sentence would be suspended.

She placed him on probation for that remaining time, with drug testing.

"If the results aren't negative, you'll be back before the court,” she said.