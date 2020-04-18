Menu
Crime

Backyard Nazi flag 350m from synagogue

by Jonathon Moran
18th Apr 2020 9:09 AM
Police are investigating a Nazi flag hung in the backyard of a Newtown home just 350m from a local synagogue.

Concerned residents took issue with the red, black and white swastika-emblazoned flag hanging on the veranda of the Watkin Street property.

"Police are aware of an offensive flag at a residence in Newtown," NSW Police Media said in a statement.

"Officers from Inner West Police Area Command are conducting inquiries."

A Nazi swastika flag flies in the backyard of a Newtown home.

The flag is understood to have been erected on Sunday and was still hanging late last night.

The home sits just inside the City of Sydney precinct, with a representative from the council saying that it was yet to receive any complaints over the issue.

The Nazi swastika symbol is outlawed in some parts of Europe but is not illegal in Australia. "The City of Sydney condemns any form of discrimination or vilification on the grounds of religion, gender or sexual orientation," a council spokeswoman said.

"We would urge anyone who sees any material they find offensive to contact NSW Police."

Darcy Byrne, mayor of the neighbouring Inner West Council, said his local government had seen an increase in "racist taunts and attacks" due to coronavirus.

"For someone to have put this up in the middle of this crisis is insulting and deliberately trying to sow division."

Originally published as Backyard Nazi flag 350m from Newtown synagogue

nazi racism

