Lake Illawarra police responded to an incident in Wollongong. Picture: Supplied.
News

Backyard explosion sets couple alight

by Adrianna Zappavigna
18th Jan 2020 5:50 PM

Two people have been seriously injured after an explosion in NSW's Illawarra region yesterday.

Just before 7pm on Friday, January 17, emergency services responded to reports of an explosion at the rear of a property on Forrest Street, in the Shellharbour suburb of Oak Flats.

It's believed a leaking gas bottle in a backyard shipping container was the cause of the explosion, 7 News reports.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended and treated two people, a 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, suffering burns. The force of the blast reportedly flung them back before they were set alight.

 

 

NSW Fire and Rescue Inspector Chad Wallace told Nine News the couple "were burned as the result of a flash-type explosion from that rear shed."

Six ambulance crews reportedly attended the scene. Both were flown to Royal North Shore Hospital and remain in a serious but stable condition.

 

Lake Illawarra police responded to the incident. Picture: Supplied.
Residents say the powerful blast was felt throughout Oak Flats and surrounding suburbs.

NSW Fire and Rescue attended and examined the scene, before declaring it safe.

Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialists

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

