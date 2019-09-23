Backstreet Boys add extra Aussie shows

You know a tour is hot when the pre-sales go through the roof.

Demand for the Backstreet Boys concerts next year were on fire last week with the band adding extra shows ahead of general tickets going on sale on Monday.

The band have booked a second show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 23 and Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on May 25.

Officially the biggest selling boy band in modern pop history courtesy of global album sales of more than 130 million, the American man band has defied the odds of career longevity.

Now in their third decade as a recording and touring act, Backstreet Boys miraculously returned to No. 1 in the US - and top five in Australia - with their ninth studio album DNA in January.

Backstreet Boys bringing all the killer moves to Australia next year. Picture: Getty Images

The quintet's AJ McLean, who hopes to show his family around Australia next year in between golf games, said the generational renewal of their fandom is a "phenomenon".

A frequent sign at the sold-out shows on the European and American legs of the DNA World tour, which kicked off in May this year, celebrates the fact grandmothers, mothers and daughters are going to the gigs together.

"Social media and streaming have helped to bring younger girls and boys to the shows; last week in Kentucky I saw this sign saying there were four generations of Backstreet Boys fans from one family at the show," McLean said.

"We're not the only 'boy band' who stay out there on the road, who stay the course but when we heard the album was going to No. 1, it was a mind f***."

And the hits keep coming with the band’s DNA album hitting No. 1 in the US. Picture: Live Nation Australia

While their comeback hit single Don't Go Breaking My Heart scored a Grammy nomination, their 90s mega hits including I Want It That Way, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), As Long As You Love Me and Quit Playing Games (with My Heart) remain the big stream spinners for the band with billions of plays on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

Their first shows here in five years will kick off at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on May 20 followed by Qudos Bank Arena on May 22 and 23, Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on May 25 and 26 and RAC Arena in Perth on May 30 with tickets on sale from noon.