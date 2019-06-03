Backpacker swims at every waterfall up the east coast

NOMAD: Calah Harrold decided she wanted to explore her own backyard, after seeing all the amazing geo-tags of picturesque locations around Australia.

NOMAD: Calah Harrold decided she wanted to explore her own backyard, after seeing all the amazing geo-tags of picturesque locations around Australia. Georgia Simpson

DRIVING solo from one end of the country to other has been an invaluable experience for Tasmanian Calah Harrold.

The 21-year-old said she was getting "too comfortable at home", and needed to spread her wings.

The free-spirit wanted to travel overseas, but felt she would be wise to spend some time in her own backyard travelling solo, before venturing across oceans.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I can make my own way, independently," she said.

She loves the freedom of being out on the open road, and has witnessed the dreamiest of sunsets and sunrises on her travels.

What's your favourite destination so far?

I loved Mullumbimby. Everyone I met there was super lovely.

Also, this isn't so much a place as such, but every single waterfall I've come across along my travels are also my favourite. Cedar Creek Falls is definitely in the top five.

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

I have noticed that each state has a slightly different accent, particularly Queenslanders.

You guys tend to say "but" or "aye" at the end of their sentences. Also there are a lot of Clive Palmer billboards, the further north you travel.

What's something you'll remember from your travels forever?

Dancing with all my old and new friends at Bluesfest in Byron Bay in our camp-site is a memory I'll cherish forever, it was so much fun.

How do you think travel has changed you?

I think for me, I am more comfortable to be alone. I'm also more confident in my ability to make friends everywhere I go.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

Make sure you have insect repellent, I cannot stress this enough, the bugs up here are vicious. The mozzies and sandflies in the north of the country love fresh meat, and are truly not comparable to the ones down south.

My GPS has also been a lifesaver - I'd be driving around in circles without it.