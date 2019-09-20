Backburn in full swing as fire closes in on village

>> Fires force closure of campgrounds over school holidays

RURAL volunteers and Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers are backburning north of Teewah to try to contain a wildfire that is threatening the village.

Mike Hancock from the North Shore Rural Brigade said a line of about 10 fire trucks were stretched along the walking track from Teewah landing on Lake Cootharaba through to the beach.

He said the Cooloola fire was out of control and could come right down into Teewah and then south into north shore properties nearer the river if not stopped before the sand blow.

Smoke and flames billow up from behind the sand dunes north of Teewah this afternoon as McDermott Aviation helicopters water bombed a wildfire burning in Cooloola Recreation Area.



"It's going well, the wind's behaving itself," Mike said of the cooling south easterly that was helping push the backburn back towards the sand blow.

At 2.30pm winds at Double Island Point were gusting to 32km/h from the east, southeast.

The backburning exercise aims to get rid of the fuel load between Teewah and the sand blow by using the wind to push the fire back onto itself.

At 2pm the wildfire was burning in the Cooloola Recreation Area within the Great Sandy National Park.

🔥SMOKE ALERT🔥

Smoke from a fire burning at Teewah Beach is expected to affect Gympie & northern Sunshine Coast in the coming days. A mixture of smoke & fog could pool in low-lying areas of the Bruce Hwy overnight/early morning, reducing visibility between Cooroy & Gunalda. — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) September 19, 2019

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was burning in the vicinity of Harry Hut Rd, Eurobi Rd and Cooloola Way, Como.

QFES crews were working to contain the fire with the support of water-dropping helicopters to assist ground crews.