'Back to basics': Curriculum clutter hurts students, MP says

Gympie MP calls for strip back to school essentials to help regional education. Tony Martin

A DECLUTTERED curriculum is key to improving regional education, Gympie MP Tony Perrett has said in a call to bring education back to basics.

With the latest statewide OP data revealing James Nash State High School as the only Gympie school ranked in the state's top 100 for high OP rates, Mr Perrett said a move back to basics would help students study "against a backdrop of local regional economic challenges”.

These included low weekly incomes, high unemployment and reduced tertiary and vocational chances compared with other areas in Queensland.

"We can then build on their education outcomes by offering them greater and more choices in tertiary education and vocational training opportunities,” Mr Perrett said.

Tony Perrett calls on the State Goverment to access unused buildings at Gympie's education precinct for the University of the Sunshine Coast so they can expand their presents in Gympie.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

"Against this background the achievements of our local high school students are a credit to them, their families, teachers and schools,” he said.

"Overcoming these economic and social challenges will only be achieved by decluttering the curriculum, and focussing on the essentials instead of time-wasting controversial programs such as the discredited gender fluid Safe Schools Program.

"Instead of wasting time on unproductive programs we need to get back to the basics with a greater focus on teaching the foundation skills of language, literacy and numeracy.

"Results for our local students are not just about focussing on secondary outcomes but also on increasing opportunities for tertiary education and vocational education which are tailored to local needs.”

Mr Perrett said the three years wasted by the fight to allow USC to use an empty Gympie TAFE building was "callous and damaging”.

"All the USC wants to do is offer students more enrolment places and increase the number of courses on offer,” he said.

"Gympie is not alone with education standards in both primary and secondary not just flatlining but slipping under this government.”

Mr Perrett said Queensland students were not meeting 18 out of 24 national benchmarks.