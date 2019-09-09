Back in her 'happy place' after emergency surgery

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Caitlyn Shadbolt poses for a photograph at Doomben Racecourse to promote Country Music Raceday.

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Caitlyn Shadbolt poses for a photograph at Doomben Racecourse to promote Country Music Raceday. AAP - Richard Walker

AFTER months of cancelling shows to focus on her health, talented Gympie country singer Caitlyn Shadbolt will this week make her return to the big stage at Brisbane's Country Music Weekend.

The 23-year-old local's performance will be her first live gig since undergoing emergency surgery to remove her gallbladder.

"Surgery was totally not something I'd planned or put in the calendar,” the CMC Music award winner said. "I've had issues for the past 18 months and didn't know what it was, then it all came to a head. I had a dysfunctional gallbladder and it just had to go.”

Shadbolt was forced to stop performing to focus on her health issues. She said having to make the decision to press the pause button on what brings her the most happiness took a mental toll.

"I had to make everything stop, which I've never had to do before, so it was obviously very emotionally upsetting, but I know health comes first,” Shadbolt said.

"I had to ... cancel about five gigs and push my single release back, it was hard.”

However, the young talent is making up for lost time and plans to release more music in the coming months.

The new album will have a singer songwriter feel to it, but won't stray too far from her pop country roots.

She said she hopes to tour her album in the future.

As for her performance at Country Music Weekend - which is at Doomben racecourse on Friday and Saturday - Shadbolt can hardly contain her excitement.

"I haven't been on stage since surgery, so I'm really excited to just get out there and do what I do best,” she said.

"It's my happy place.”