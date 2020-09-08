Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

Former Bachelorette contestant Jess Glasgow and his lawyer Patrick Meehan leave Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Picture: Laura Pettigrew.

Cocaine has been revealed as the drug former Bachelorette contestant and Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow was allegedly caught with, a court has heard.

Mr Glasgow faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was charged with possessing a dangerous drug.

Mr Glasgow's lawyer Patrick Meehan said the charge was a minor possession offence and asked for a lengthy adjournment for the drug to be tested.

"The charge in my submission a minor possession charge … I'd ask for a lengthy adjournment," he said.

"The defendant doesn't know what the drug is, so we are asking for the drug to be analysed."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan questioned Mr Meehan's submission that it was a minor offence and said the drug was identified as cocaine in the charge.

Mr Callaghan granted the adjournment request and said the only information Mr Meehan needed was the identity of the drug.

"You just need a shop front certificate, you don't need to know the quantity or the purity you just need to know the identity of the drug," he said.

The arrest warrant issued for Mr Glasgow after he failed to appear due to illness on September 1 was recalled after he provided a medical certificate.

Mr Glasgow declined to comment on his charges but last week told the Daily they were based on a "miscommunication" and hoped they would soon be dismissed.

Jess Glasgow will again face court on October 26. Picture: File.

Mr Glasgow previously said he had recently landed an acting role in a movie about Gold Coast's underbelly in which he played a real estate agent drug dealer.

He became well-known after being dumped in Angie Kent's season of the Bachelorette.

He will again face court on October 27.