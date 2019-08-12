Bachelorette reject Ivan Krslovic’s cringe AGT audition

Former Bachelor hopeful and wannabe Channing Tatum Ivan Krslovic has had yet another shot at fame, this time on Australia's Got Talent.

Airing on Monday, Krslovic, 29, jumped networks from Channel 10 to Channel 7 to attempt to fulfil his lifelong dream of being a dancer in the same vein as Magic Mike.

Ivan Krslovic from Ali Oetjen's season of The Bachelorette has auditioned on Australia's Got Talent. Picture: Channel 7 publicity

Krslovic's dancing was the subject of much public ridicule on both The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise as the tradie would regularly break away from the group to vigorously dance with his headphones in.

He also tried to seduce Bachelorette Ali Oetjen with a specially choreographed dance.

In his segment on Monday, Krslovic said he hoped he'd finally get his break.

"Last year I was on the Bachelorette with Ali and she didn't fall in love with me," Krslovic said in a piece to camera as You Sexy Thing plays in the background.

Krslovic threw his all into his performance. Picture: Channel 7 publicity

"Neither did any of the girls on Bachelor in Paradise this year, but hopefully Australia can fall in love with me now."

He said he believed his life mirrors 2006 film Step Up, starring Channing Tatum, because Tatum's character had a late start to dancing just like him.

Complete with backup dancers and a sleeveless flannel, Krslovic jumped and gyrated to a medley of hip hop hits.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger appeared to be into the performance, but her fellow judge Manu Feildel put his head in his hand and closed his eyes.

Scherzinger wasn’t totally against his performance but Feildel put his head in his hands. Picture: Channel 7 publicity

At the end of the performance, Krslovic ripped his shirt open.

Scherzinger fanned herself with a piece of paper, saying "That was a lot to take in".

Krslovic is the second Bachelor reject to try his luck on the talent show after magician Jake "Apollo Jackson" Spence last week.

The show continues tonight at 7.30 on Channel 7.