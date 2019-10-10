Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cr Jess Glasgow is being referred to the Office of the independent Assessor after his appearance on The Bachelorette. Photo: Channel 10
Cr Jess Glasgow is being referred to the Office of the independent Assessor after his appearance on The Bachelorette. Photo: Channel 10
Council News

Bachelorette contestant ‘out of line’, Mayor says

10th Oct 2019 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

>> Councillor defends controversial Bachelorette conduct

NOOSA Council is referring Cr Jess Glasgow to the Office of the Independent Assessor over an alleged breach of council conduct on The Bachelorette last night.

In a statement, the council said Cr Jess Glasgow's appearance on the reality dating show would be referred to the Office of the Independent Assessor for an alleged breach of the Councillor's Code of Conduct.

Mayor Tony Wellington said Cr Glasgow's behaviour on The Bachelorette was not reflective of Noosa Council and what the organisation stood for, nor was it reflective of the Noosa community's values.

"Cr Glasgow did not seek approval from myself and I only found out about his involvement after the show had been recorded," Cr Wellington said.

Cr Wellington said Cr Glasgow was not representing Noosa Council on the program, although he was aware that his occupation as a councillor was frequently referred to on the show.

Today, Cr Glasgow in the Sunshine Coast Daily claimed he had the Mayor's "approval and support".

More Stories

editors picks jess glasgow noosa council the bachelorette
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    G-string jogger stuns trail runners

    premium_icon G-string jogger stuns trail runners

    Offbeat A man wearing nothing but a pink lacy G-string and a pair of boots has been spotted wandering a popular walking track north of Brisbane, more than once.

    • 10th Oct 2019 9:57 AM
    4th koala in 7 weeks killed on Tin Can Bay Rd

    premium_icon 4th koala in 7 weeks killed on Tin Can Bay Rd

    News The area is a hot spot for koala deaths

    NAMED: 2 people to appear at Gympie District Court today

    premium_icon NAMED: 2 people to appear at Gympie District Court today

    News The following people will appear at District Court today.

    Gympie weather: Here comes the rain at last

    premium_icon Gympie weather: Here comes the rain at last

    News Bureau tips welcome change on the way, even in the drought-hit west