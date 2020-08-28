Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Bachelor star apologises over social post

by Phoebe Loomes
28th Aug 2020 7:37 AM

 

The star of The Bachelor, Locky Gilbert, has been forced to apologise after an offensive post from his social media surfaced on Thursday.

Gilbert shared a post on MySpace in 2004, when he was a 16-year-old high school student in Perth.

The post is a map of Australia with a Southern Cross below it, and the phrase: "F*** off were (sic) full. Aussie Pride."

The phrase is associated with anti-immigration and anti-refugee sentiment.

Gilbert said in a statement to the Daily Mail he was "deeply sorry" for the post and he didn't hold the views expressed in it.

"I am deeply sorry for the image I posted on MySpace over 14 years ago. I do not hold these views and I apologise for the offence I have caused," Gilbert said.

The social media account is no longer active.

Locky posted the 'Aussie pride' map on his MySpace when he was 16.
Locky posted the 'Aussie pride' map on his MySpace when he was 16.


On Wednesday's episode of The Bachelor viewers were distracted by contestant Juliette's plunging neckline. While the storyline focused on her conniving behaviour, one viewer said they didn't "know where to look".

The production of The Bachelor earlier this year was temporarily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the contestants into lockdown in March.

Episodes were filmed from home with the women having video dates with Gilbert.

A number of episodes have featured dramatic, tearful fights between the female contestants.

Originally published as Bachelor star apologises over social post

Locky with contestant Areeba. Picture: Instagram
Locky with contestant Areeba. Picture: Instagram
Locky with Bachelor intruder Kaitlyn. Picture: Richard Dobson,
Locky with Bachelor intruder Kaitlyn. Picture: Richard Dobson,

More Stories

celebrity editors picks locky gilbert social media the bachelor tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

        Premium Content Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

        News The Gympie South School has made the difficult decision to drop it’s Sunday Markets...

        • 28th Aug 2020 7:08 AM
        Gympie dad living in shed grew weed under landlord’s nose

        Premium Content Gympie dad living in shed grew weed under landlord’s nose

        News Police found 20g of marijuana and two plants growing in a shed the 50-year-old...

        ‘Landmark’ 4-storey, 108-bed aged care centre for Gympie

        Premium Content ‘Landmark’ 4-storey, 108-bed aged care centre for Gympie

        News It will also boast a salon, day spa, outdoor areas and a lounge