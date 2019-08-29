Bachelor girls Vakoo and Rachael hook up in the real world

Bachelor lovebird Rachael Arahill has confirmed she is now dating fellow contestant Vakoo Kauapirura after the pair failed to find a match in reality Matt Agnew.

After being eliminated from the competition last night, Arahill told Confidential she and Kauapirura were in the early stages of dating.

The Bachelor contestants Vakoo Kauapirura and Rachel Arahill. Channel 10.

"We are just keeping it pretty casual at the moment," personal trainer Arahill said of her budding romance with Kauapirura. "We are just testing the waters pretty much.

We've obviously become pretty close. We don't really know what the label would be yet."

Arahill and Kauapirura, both aged 23, first forged a friendship as contestants on the reality show, which was filmed several months ago and is currently on air on Channel 10.

Kauapirura was voted off the show a few weeks back while Agnew sent Arahill packing last night after hearing she had given her contact details to a male producer working on the show.

"I never actually gave him my number, that was taken out of context," Arahill explained.

Vakoo.

"I called him hot a few times but I was never going to pursue it, the guy has a girlfriend."

Neither Arahill nor Kauapirura went into the competition thinking they'd find love with another woman.

"I was there to see how the experience went and obviously didn't know who the Bachelor was going to be," Arahill said. "I went on to see if Matt was for me and he was not. I didn't really think it was a necessary thing (my sexuality) to bring up to Matt because I don't think sexuality should matter to somebody. This is actually the first time … I've never been in a relationship with a girl in the past. I can't speak on behalf of Vakoo but we are just testing the waters."

Of Agnew, she added: "I couldn't really care less about him to be honest. I wish him well. He is a really nice guy, we got along really well."

When Megan Marx and Tiffany Scanlon hooked up after appearing as contestants on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor, the pair were accused of using their romance as a publicity stunt.

Arahill said she and Kauapirura are the real deal.

"With love I guess I will see where things go with Vakoo for now," she said. "I am a very open minded person so we will see where this adventure takes us really. We just get along really well. Our personalities click really well. I find her hilarious. She is just a great person. We became really close and all of a sudden things eventuated."