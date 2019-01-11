Bachelor 'finds love' at Imbil

SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT: Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins with Gympie hairdresser and uber-fan Vicki Millers-Elliott at Borumba Dam yesterday.

SUN'S OUT, GUNS OUT: Nick 'The Honey Badger' Cummins with Gympie hairdresser and uber-fan Vicki Millers-Elliott at Borumba Dam yesterday. Contributed

GYMPIE hairdresser Vicki Millers-Elliott was "still trying to come down” from her brush with fame this morning.

Nick The Honey Badger Cummins was happy to pose with MrsMillers-Elliott when she bumped into the reality TV star at Borumba Dam in Imbil.

"I sure he wanted to have my baby. He's found his love at Borumba Dam,” she joked yesterday afternoon.

Mrs Millers-Elliott's husband was already a fan from MrCummin's books on his rugby career and she said she was a fan from his season of The Bachelor.

"He's super hot. He got my temperature up, I can tell you,” she said.

Mr Cummins has been spotted in Noosa over the past few days, on the main beach, in a partnership with tourism site Explore Noosa and in a gym, healthshop and real estate agency.

Mrs Millers-Elliott said after her brush with fame this morning, she was not sure there was anyone else she was keen to meet.

"Nobody looks that good, anyway. And he's really nice - really cool,” she said.

And even though she's a happily married woman, that doesn't stop her appreciating a little eye candy.

"My eyes aren't painted on.”