Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
US Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed racy details about filming.
US Bachelor star Colton Underwood has revealed racy details about filming.
Celebrity

Bach star’s X-rated confession

7th Apr 2020 7:22 PM

Former US Bachelor Colton Underwood has revealed a graphic secret from behind the scenes on the reality TV show.

In his memoir, The First Time, Underwood admitted that erections were a common feature of the dates during the series.

The former NFL wannabe writes that "intimate moments included real physiological responses".

"They weren't on TV, but boners are a real, regular and unavoidable part of the show. The producers are sensitive to guys who find themselves in a hard situation," he said.

Underwood reveals new details from the show in his memoir.
Underwood reveals new details from the show in his memoir.

 

The reality star, 28, says that a seaside frolic in Thailand with now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph swelled into a tumescent pickle.

Underwood writes that while splashing in the sea, producers called him out for an interview but "I wasn't ready to get out of the water".

Thankfully, a producer picked up on what the dilemma might be and discreetly communicated to the crew that Underwood needed a little more time in the ocean.

The former Bachelor kissing one of the contestants during the series.
The former Bachelor kissing one of the contestants during the series.

 

Meanwhile, Underwood has fully recovered from his coronavirus infection. The reality TV star first disclosed that he had contracted COVID-19 on March 20.

"Tested again and I now have the antibodies," Underwood tweeted over the weekend. "I'm working with the doctor to find ways I can help donate blood for both research and other people."

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

bachelor celebrity colton underwood editors picks reality television tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie poll

        premium_icon Last postal votes to be counted soon in virus-hit Gympie...

        News THE Gympie Regional council election result became more clear today, as latest figures show Glen Hartwig tightening his hold on the mayoralty.

        Council finally hands over staff surveys

        premium_icon Council finally hands over staff surveys

        News Long-secret survey results paint a less than rosy picture for Gympie council

        Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

        News GYMPIE pubs and clubs, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will benefit from a...

        Why election losers will decide council's fate

        premium_icon Why election losers will decide council's fate

        News LOSERS may have a role in picking the winners in two hard-fought Gympie Regional...