The Bachelor star’s surprising NRL link

After getting locked in a heated argument on The Bachelor, Kaitlyn Hoppe’s past has been revealed, including her link to an NRL star and a multi-millionaire

The Bachelor intruder Kaitlyn Hoppe is no stranger to the spotlight.

The 26-year-old - who was labelled "Gold Coast trash" by Brisbane contestant Roxi Kenny in a fiery argument on Thursday night - is the daughter of a former NRL star and was once an aspiring actor.

Norths player Sean Hoppe with daughter Kaitlyn (11mths). 12 September 1994. Sport / Rugby League

Kaitlyn's father Sean Hoppe was a New Zealand rugby league player who played for both the Canberra Raiders and Auckland Warriors, where he won a Dally M medal as the NRL's best winger in 1995 with 19 tries in the season.

He was playing for the North Sydney Bears a year earlier when Kaitlyn was born and posed for a photo shoot with her at 11 months old.

While he now lives in Bundaberg, Kaitlyn works in real estate on the Gold Coast.

Kaitlyn Hoppe behind the scenes on a film set in 2015. Picture: Instagram

Kaitlyn Hoppe at the Candy Shop Mansion in 2018. Picture: Instagram

She was once an acting hopeful, appearing in 2016 film The Veiled and sharing behind the scenes photos to social media.

She also shared photos partying at the infamous Candyshop Mansion, owned by multi-millionaire Travers "Candyman" Beynon, on the Gold Coast in 2018 during her eight-year stint working for lingerie label Honey Birdette.

"I made it out alive @candyshopmansion 2018 party! RIP phone but it was worth it," she wrote at the time.

Kaitlyn entered The Bachelor as an intruder hoping to win the heart of Locky Gilbert and has since butted heads with Kenny, who called her "fake" in a series of heated arguments.

