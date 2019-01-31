Menu
Courteney Pearl Matthews (centre) at an earlier court appearance.
Babysitter back in court over fatal crash

31st Jan 2019 11:42 AM
By Sam McKeith

A CASINO woman who was behind the wheel in a car crash that killed a young girl on the NSW North Coast has had three dangerous driving charges withdrawn by prosecutors.

Courteney Pearl Matthews, 20, had been facing charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and causing bodily harm stemming from a fatal head-on collision between Lismore and Casino in December 2015.

A four-year-old girl Matthews was babysitting at the time was killed in the collision on the Bruxner Highway.

On Thursday, prosecutors told Judge Helen Syme, sitting in Sydney, that no further action would be taken on the three "strictly indictable charges".

"There are no further proceedings in the district court, that's what you're telling me," Judge Syme said.

Matthews's three-week trial on the three charges, which had been listed for March 11, was formally vacated.

The court was told prosecutors had accepted pleas of guilty from Matthews to two lesser charges flowing from the fatal smash, including negligent driving occasioning death.

Matthews will be sentenced on those charges on April 18.

bruxner highway casino courteney pearl matthews fatal crash sydney court
