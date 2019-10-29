Babysitter ‘overdosed’ kids in her care

A woman overdosed three young children - including a baby - on painkillers, alcohol and drugs while they were in her care, a court has heard.

The 26-year-old, who The Advertiser has chosen not to name to protect the identity of the alleged victims, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

She is charged with two aggravated counts of endangering life, one basic count of endangering life, two counts of assaulting police and one count of creating false belief.

The woman accused of overdosing three children in her care has been refused bail.

The offences are alleged to have happened between May 2011 and April 2019.

In opposing bail, police prosecutors told the court the alleged victims were known to the woman through friends and acquaintances and were all being babysat at the time.

They said the first victim was a 12-year-old girl who was taken to Lyell McEwin Hospital having overdosed on medication. She had opiates and cannabinoids in her system.

The court heard the second victim was a baby who presented at hospital at least three times having consumed more than the recommended intake of paracetamol.

Police prosecutors said the third victim was a toddler who was taken to hospital complaining of stomach pains and vomiting.

The child had high levels of paracetamol and an undisclosed concentration of alcohol in their system.

The court was told police were investigating reports of at least four other young female children who may have been victims of the woman while they were in her care.

Police prosecutors said the woman was also accused of assaulting two prison guards since she was taken into custody on March 31.

They said that, before her arrest, she contacted Lifeline almost daily claiming self-harm and that police attended her house more than 250 times between October 2018 and March 2019.

Lawyers for the woman asked she be released on home-detention bail and described the case against their client as "weak", "seriously flawed" and reliant upon "discreditable witnesses".

They said the woman, who has severe borderline personality disorder, had been threatened by prisoners during her seven months in jail and taken to hospital for multiple suicide attempts.

The state's chief magistrate, Judge Mary-Louise Hribal, refused to release the woman on bail and remanded her in custody to face court in December.

